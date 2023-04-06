Council approves new guidelines for the treatment of tuberculosis in the SUS

The National Health Council (CNS) approved new guidelines for surveillance, promotion, protection, diagnosis and treatment of tuberculosis in the Unified Health System (SUS). The proposals include the guarantee of public investment for strategies of the National Plan to End Tuberculosis and the establishment of an inter-ministerial committee with the participation of civil society.

A resolution provides for the establishment of a pay-for-performance indicator related to tuberculosis control in primary care. The guidelines also propose to restructure and expand the laboratory network, reestablish vaccination coverage and strengthen latent infection tracking actions, in addition to expanding preventive treatment for the disease.

The document is the result of the so-called Working Group on the National Plan to End Tuberculosis, created by the CNS itself. In addition to the national advisers who make up the group, there was participation of representatives of civil society and teaching, research and management institutions linked to tuberculosis.

Agreement

At the end of March, Brazil, India and Indonesia signed an agreement to raise tuberculosis as a priority on the global agenda of the G20 – a group of finance ministers and heads of central banks of the 19 largest economies in the world plus the European Union. On the occasion, the secretary of Health and Environment Surveillance, Ethel Maciel, reaffirmed the commitment to accelerate and strengthen efforts to eliminate tuberculosis as a public health problem in Brazil by 2030, five years ahead of the global goal.

Campaign

On the last 24th, the Ministry of Health launched the National Campaign to Combat Tuberculosis with the message “Those who have tuberculosis are never alone. We test, we treat, we win”.

The forecast is that, in the coming weeks, the folder will create the Interministerial Committee to End Tuberculosis as a Public Health Problem and implement a high-level agenda for the government, involving the ministries of Human Rights and Citizenship, Indigenous Population and Justice.

“With this committee, accountability mechanisms will be improved to more effectively reach people and communities affected by tuberculosis, with special attention to people at higher risk of contracting the disease, especially prisoners, the homeless, people with HIV and AIDS , migrants, refugees and indigenous people,” the ministry said.

Data released by the folder show that tuberculosis affects about 10 million people and kills more than 1 million annually worldwide.

