Corona info page for rehabilitation off the net / With the expiry of the corona protection measures on April 7th, 2023, the DEGEMED information service will no longer be available

The German Society for Medical Rehabilitation (DEGEMED) has provided extensive information on the DEGEMED website on measures and protection rules in the corona pandemic for the rehabilitation industry. The offer will no longer apply when the corona protection measures expire on April 7th, 2023.

DEGEMED launched the info page in April 2020. The need for valid information on measures and guidelines during the pandemic to protect rehabilitants and employees was considerable. The situation was dynamic and required rapid dissemination of valid and up-to-date information on guidelines, legal bases, federal and state regulations, protective screens and hygiene protection concepts for rehabilitation facilities. Christof Lawall, Managing Director of DEGEMED: “In order to protect the staff of rehabilitation facilities, those undergoing rehabilitation and visitors, a fast flow of information was necessary and helpful, especially at the beginning of the pandemic, says Lawall.

DEGEMED provided relevant information with high frequency for all rehabilitation facilities throughout Germany. The free offer contained no advertising or commercial offers and only documents that were checked by DEGEMED.

DEGEMED would like to thank everyone who made their information available. DEGEMED will discontinue the Corona information page on April 7th. Nevertheless, hygiene protection in rehabilitation will remain important in the future to protect the patients and employees.

DEGEMED is the leading association for medical rehabilitation. It champions the interests of inpatient and outpatient rehabilitation facilities and is open to all operator models and legal forms. DEGEMED represents your concerns and issues to politicians, service providers and the public

