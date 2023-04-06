Regular Sleep Facilitates Adherence to Diet and Exercise | metropolises

A good night’s sleep never hurt anyone, right? Even better is that this rest can help you achieve the long-awaited “shape”. Who guarantees it is the group of researchers from the University of Pittsburgh, in the United States, who discovered that a person who maintains regular sleep easily adapts to diets and physical exercise plans.

The finding was released during the American Heart Foundation congress in March 2023. Another addition is that inadequate sleep is related to obesity and other problems, such as heart disease, diabetes and depression.

The researchers selected 125 overweight or obese adults, with an average age of 50 years, and followed them for one year. In three moments (at the beginning of the experiment, after six months, and at the end of one year), each one of them was instructed to answer a kind of sleep diary and wore a wrist device for monitoring for seven days.

Scientists found that participants with better sleep quality were more likely to engage in physical activity and adhere to diets.

