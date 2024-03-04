Countdown to Republican primaries, early elections begin

MIAMI .- While the electoral environment heats up in the country with a view to the November presidential elections, voters registered as republicans They will be able to exercise their right to vote early for the elections primaries from Florida in Miami-Dade starting this Monday, March 4.

After the Miami-Dade Elections Department conducted the rigorous testing, early elections are underway until Sunday, March 17. In-person voting for the Republican primaries throughout Florida will take place on the 19th of this month.

According to the Miami-Dade electoral authority, More than 4,100 voters have changed their political affiliation from Democrats to Republicans in this south Florida county.

During the early voting phase, more than 20 polling stations are available to receive voters registered as Republicans in this county jurisdiction.

Meanwhile, early voting in Broward, north of Miami, is scheduled to begin next Saturday, March 9.

Florida Democrats have already chosen President Joe Biden as their nominee for the November elections. In this way, the Democratic Party will not have primaries in this state.

Who can vote

The Presidential Preference Primary Elections (PPP) are a day held by the main political parties, with the assistance of the electoral authorities, so that voters registered in these political groups select their nominee for the presidency.

Florida’s PPP is a closed primary election. Therefore, Only registered voters in a party can vote for the candidate of their choice for the positions of president and vice president.

If a political party only provides the name of a presidential candidate, the candidate is considered that party’s preferred presidential candidate and is not put to a vote, as is the case for Democrats.

Who cannot vote

If you are not a citizen by birth or naturalization, even if you live in Florida, you do not have the right to vote in the March 19 primary election or the November 5, 2024 general election.

In the case of the PPP of March 19, Those who are not registered voters of political parties cannot votein this case, those who are not affiliated with the Republican Party.

Likewise, American citizens who are in prison, convicted of a crime, or who have been declared mentally incompetent by a court cannot vote.

To consider

Here are the important dates and information to keep in mind for the PPP elections in Miami-Dade: