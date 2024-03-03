One person dies after a truck crashes into a tree in Florida

A person died after a spectacular crash of the truck he was driving against a tree, this Sunday, in the Lauderhill area, in Broward, Florida.

According to the Lauderhill Deputy Fire Chief, Jeff Levyquoted by Local 10 Newsthe accident occurred near the intersection of Commercial Boulevard and Northwest 64 Avenue.

The cause of the accident is under investigation, and firefighters and Lauderhill police officers responded to the scene.

Preliminarily, authorities indicated that the truck had left the road, crashing into a tree, causing the immediate death of the driver. Likewise, efforts were being made to identify the victim, although there are still no details, he mentions. BNN Breaking.

