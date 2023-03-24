Crime Boss: Rockay City game modes unveiled

In just a few days, Crime Boss: Rockay City, developed by Ingame Studios and published by 505 Games, will be on store shelves. The latest trailer showcases the game’s three main modes, which include Crime Time which offer smaller coups that we can tackle solo or with bots for quick rewards, while more complex jobs can be outsourced as contracts.

In the campaign Baker’s Battle Michael Madsen stars as Travis Baker, a ruthless character who tries to conquer the underworld of Rockay City while avoiding the tenacious Sheriff Norris (played by Chuck Norris himself!). Finally, the location offers Urban Legends six mini-campaigns that increase in difficulty as you progress through them.

Get ready for classic 90s inspired action when Crime Boss: Rockay City is released on March 28th for PC, and later also for Playstation and Xbox.