Cristiano Ronaldo mocks with the ranking that excludes him as the best

Cristiano Ronaldo laughed at his omission from the International Federation of Football History and Statistics (IFFHS) ranking of the top ten footballers of 2023.

The organization released its annual ranking of the world’s top ten footballers earlier this week, and Manchester City’s Erling Haaland was named player of the year.

For them (IFFHS), the 10 best athletes have been: the first Erling Haaland. The second, Mbappé. The third, Messi. The fourth, Rodri. The fifth, Bellingham. The sixth, De Bruyne. The seventh Harry Kane. The eighth, Bernardo Silva (the only Portuguese in the Top-10. The ninth, Vinícius Júnior. Finally, the tenth, Lautaro Martínez.

cr7nassrcampeon.jpg Al Nassr’s Portuguese striker #07 Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates scoring his team’s first goal during the 2023 Arab Club Champions Cup final football match between Al-Hilal and Al-Nassr of Saudi Arabia at King Stadium Fahd in Taif on August 12, 2023. AFP

It was in an Instagram post by the Portuguese sports newspaper A Bola. They uploaded a photo with the 10 footballers chosen by the IFFHS and Cristiano Ronaldo only responded with laughing emojis.

There is speculation that he may have been left out because he does not play in one of the best leagues, although Messi Yes, he was included despite playing in the MLS. It is important to clarify that the American league is three places above the Saudi Pro League in the list of best soccer leagues.

However, on the other hand, Messi Yes, he spent a significant part of 2023 with Paris Saint-Germain in the French Ligue 1. La Liga del PSG It ranked fifth as of December 31, 2022.

Although it is true that Cristiano Ronaldo He is playing in the Saudi Arabian league, the Portuguese will close 2023 as the player with the most goals scored, having scored 53 this year. Which is why I’m sure he thinks he should appear in the IFFHS Top-10.