For Eduardo Antonio 2023 has been a year of many moments that you will treasure forever, but also of harsh tests that life gave you.

The Cuban singer recounted his year on social media to share it with his followers.

“A 2023 that gave me many beautiful things. Thanks to you I am stronger,” El Divo wrote in the description of his post.

The summary video he posted on Instagram began with the most difficult days he went through a few months ago, your emergency surgery due to an intestinal complication that endangered his life.

However, not everything was bad this year, the images also show his opportunities on stage, his shows at Tamalazo de Krome and his meetings with friends and the public that loves him and follows him.

The last part of the video is surely the most special moment, her marriage to her partner Roy García; a dream wedding in Miami that both will remember forever.

Although it has been a 2023 full of ups and downs, El Divo is willing to continue enjoying life to the fullest and giving his best to his fans.