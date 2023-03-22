Cristina: “I’m not interested in whether they’re going to imprison me, but in rebuilding a democratic state” | THE TERRITORY news from Misiones

Tuesday March 21, 2023 | 9:54 p.m.

Cristina Fernández de Kirchner participated this Tuesday in the III World Forum on Human Rights at the Kirchner Cultural Center (CCK) and, among the battery of statements she launched, she assured: “I am not interested if they are going to condemn us, if they are going to disqualify me or if they are going to put me in prison: I am interested in rebuilding a democratic state”.

Together with former presidents and different leaders that make up the progressive Puebla Group, the vice president gave the closing speech of the conference “Popular will and democracy. From the military party to the judicial party, threats to democracy”, where she gave her opinion on different economic topics , political and historical.

“I am not interested if they are going to condemn us, if they are going to disable me, if they are going to put me in jail: I do not care. What fundamentally matters to me is that we return to build a democratic and constitutional state, where the guarantees established by the Constitution They are not painted cardboard. This is what it is about, rebuilding a country like the one we had,” Cristina launched.

Before a packed auditorium, which sang for her candidacy on several occasions, the official fired at the opposition and, after tracing a historical journey through her two terms and that of Néstor Kirchner, she assured that “after 2015 they began to put together a story that ‘They had stolen a PBI’. The PBI was taken by them and we still don’t know where it is.”

Regarding lawfare, one of the central themes of the day, he commented that “it cannot be explained without the media. The sentences are written in the media and then a judge or a prosecutor signs the accusation and the sentence” and added : “They will never forgive us for what we were able to build in terms of human rights.”

Referring to the economic scenario and future elections, the former president opined that “the same thing that was done in 2015 cannot be done, because when Mauricio arrived in 2015, there were reservations in the Central.”

“In 2015 there were no debts, neither from companies nor from the State nor from families. The IMF was not there either. In addition, there were reserves in the BCRA, which is why the stocks could be lifted. And also, real wages were not lagging behind, but rather which in dollars were the highest in Latin America”, he completed.

And he added: “If there was no debt, there were reserves and real wages were not lagging behind, do you want to tell me what they did in 4 years, that they delivered the country as a perch in 2019?”

drug trafficking

Subsequently, in the context of the wave of violence that is plaguing Rosario, he maintained that “when the State disappears, drug trafficking appears.” “Finally, they want to convince us that they are fighting against drug trafficking because the boys and women who are involved in drug dealing are in jail,” she added.

And, in this sense, he claimed: “If we want to fight against drug trafficking, we first have to fight against the financial system, which is the one that launders the drug money.”

Cristina was flanked by references from the Puebla Group. The main speakers at the activity were the former president of Colombia, Ernesto Samper; the former president of Spain, José Luis Rodríguez Zapatero; the former president of Bolivia, Evo Morales; and the former president of Ecuador, Rafael Correa. “I have 51 accusations and criminal investigations,” Correa specified, and assured that “if I had been able to return to Ecuador, Lasso would never have been president.”