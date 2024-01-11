Cuban actor Mario Cimarro shares beautiful photos with his daughter

The arrival of his daughter Briana completely changed Mario Cimarro’s life. The Cuban actor became a father for the first time in August 2022 with su pareja Bronislava Gregusová and since then he has not stopped enjoying and sharing the plenitude that fatherhood brings him. The baby has become the center of her life, and you only have to see the photos he uploads with her to realize that she drools every time he looks at her.

In the last snapshots uploaded by the protagonist of Passion of Hawks with his daughter, the 52-year-old interpreter appears with the girl at a theme park. The little girl is sitting in her stroller with Minnie Mouse ears while her dad looks at her meltingly with her own Mickey Mouse ears.

“Because being a dad is like explaining to someone who doesn’t know how to swim what it feels like to be in the water.”, the actor reflected at the bottom of the beautiful photo album. Without a doubt, some words that many parents can relate to…

“An image more than a thousand words, the image of happiness”, “There is no more beautiful moment than looking at your child and feeling that he is capable of warming your heart in an inexplicable way”, “How nice to see you with your daughter!! Enjoy many of these moments grow very quickly!!”, some of his followers reacted to the tender photographs.

It seems that the little girl is a big fan of Minnie Mouse. At the girl’s first birthday party, the theme was precisely Minnie Mouse. For the occasion, Briana wore a pink tutu with white polka dots like her cartoon character.