The false Christmas of the dictatorship in Venezuela

The Venezuelan people have been suffering decades of the worst calamities in their primary rights of life such as food, medical services, economy and security, an inventory of evils generated by a regime that has emptied democracy with institutions that obey the orders of the leadership. power that are found around Nicolás Maduro, creating a State regulated by anomie and arbitrariness.

This situation has promoted a migration of millions of people that has set off the alerts of the civilized world, in addition to the fact that the Venezuelan family is divided between those who are inside and outside, given that the majority cannot even return, coupled with the difficulties of survival due to the lack of a State that takes care of its citizens. In this order, we can conclude that it is a country that has broken its social fabric and the survival of Venezuelans is difficult to the point that trying to keep Christmas traditions alive becomes an act of citizen resistance.

That is the harsh reality that we have to live as long as we do not rescue democracy, but this does not mean that the citizen is settling for what is happening, on the contrary today Venezuelans are very clear about who is responsible for the country’s serious problems. , and are aware of the need for a change towards a state of well-being to occur.

For these reasons, the regime cannot deceive anyone, and although it tried to sell its false Christmas, while good Venezuelans juggled to bring joy to the children, the members of the Maduro bubble who have been stealing the nation’s coffers for years In their network of corruption, if they have been able to spend a Christmas surrounded by luxuries, I repeat with money stolen from an entire country. Maduro and his accomplices received a special Christmas gift from the United States of America with the delivery of Alex Saab, one of the many criminals of the regime that he has stolen and an important figurehead of the corrupt environment.

This case will continue to be pending justice, and we cannot count on American justice, much less the false justice that exists in Venezuela occupied by corrupt judges and prosecutors, but the hardest thing is the complicity of a sector of the opposition of those who were deputies. that they granted a letter of good conduct to the criminal Alex Saab and even carried out procedures in Europe for the release of bank accounts that had been frozen. We Venezuelans do not deserve all this shame and we will wait for the moment when justice is imposed in a Venezuela with dignity.

The release of Alex Saab has been a harsh message of impunity where “for now” evil conquers good; It is a bath of grace for all those thousands of regime officials, regime businessmen and opposition politicians who make the regime’s bed, however we must remember that everything has an end and justice always comes. We have to be patient.

The false Christmas that Maduro sold is nothing more than a series of falsehoods that the regime has accustomed us to, which makes all its efforts to sell to the international community that there is justice in Venezuela when in reality there is false justice, to the point that dusts off the case of the death of Cancerbero, an artist who has marked a generation of young people, informing the Public Ministry that it was not a suicide as they pointed out 9 years ago when the prosecution was in the hands of the Attorney General obedient to Chávez ; Now last December, the current Attorney General, a key piece of Maduro, shows public confessions through social networks of an alleged murder of Cancerbero, mocking the rules of the investigation phase by contaminating the legal process, all with the sole purpose for Maduro to sell in his political pre-campaign that justice has been done. Here we must be emphatic, all good Venezuelans are aware that this manipulation is a series of evil that has been imposed for decades through a corrupt judiciary and public ministry, where the names of today’s attorneys general and magistrates and from before, they will be marked in the history of Venezuela.

Regarding the issue of Essequibo, Maduro also fails to deceive Venezuelans, and the fact is that this issue only served for the politicians of the regime and the opposition to obtain a platform, and that Maduro invents a virtual war with Guyana, which by Certainly Guyana wins, who takes advantage of Maduro’s clumsiness of not accepting the jurisdiction of the International Court of Justice, since Maduro invents a referendum to save the Essequibo, when in reality what the regime achieves is that a decision is produced judicial of the International Court of Justice where it will be declared that Guyana has dominion over the disputed territory and control of the resources.

This is the exclusive responsibility of Maduro, and it is also sealed in the history of events of the dispute, since before Maduro did not have a negative imprint on the Essequibo issue, because the same Court when it assumed jurisdiction issued a ruling where it specifies that the events that occurred after the 1966 Geneva Agreement was signed were not taken into account, a circumstance that suits Venezuela, since Chávez had given belligerence to Guyana in the exploitation of resources, issuing unhappy statements in favor of Guyana. , and which in accordance with Public International Law produces legal effects in the dispute, but the ruling where the International Court of Justice declares itself competent to hear the annulment of the arbitration award is convenient for Venezuelan interests, since the judges will not take takes into account none of the events that occurred after the Geneva agreement, where Venezuela’s position on the annulment of the 1899 arbitration award is recognized, a circumstance that allows the problem to return to a favorable point for the country.

Now, Maduro’s clumsiness of sustaining a virtual war, attacking the judges of the Court, to the point of pointing out that they obey the interests of the United States of America, and promoting a consultative referendum that is not binding neither for the Court nor for No international body, in addition to the overwhelming result that no one believes, has in the end produced a ruling that we did not have against us, where it is expressly stated that Guyana has control of the resources and dominion of the territory. We will see what happens in April when Venezuela’s report must be presented at the trial, and that to date Maduro refuses to attend irresponsibly. Meanwhile, Maduro and his accomplices have caused terrible damage to the Venezuelan position in the dispute over the Essequibo territory.

The balance of the regime in 2023 has been the usual one, a false justice, a false country economy, and of course a false Christmas, reasons why we Venezuelans have no other option than to continue in citizen resistance waiting for better times to do use common sense and promote actions that strip power from a regime that has been doing a lot of harm to Venezuelans for years, and manage to build a democracy with people who have the capacity to carry out a transition phase from dictatorship to democracy.