Cuban Andy Cruz shines in professional boxing

Lionel Messi scored a goal in added time as Inter Miami earned a 1-1 draw on Sunday at the Los Angeles Galaxy. The Argentine, who provided an assist in the opening match victory on Wednesday against Real Salt Lake, thus celebrated his first goal of the new MLS season. With this tie, Inter leads the MLS with four points but one more game compared to their pursuers. Messi’s presence filled the stands at the Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, on the outskirts of Los Angeles (California), where figures such as actors Edward Norton and Halle Berry and tennis star Novak Djokovic attended.

Cuba gave the big surprise by beating the United States 81-67 at home in Havana for the first window of qualifying group D for the 2025 AmeriCup men’s basketball. The island quintet took revenge in capital letters against the inventors and kings of that sport, after the defeat suffered last Thursday in Florida, in the most prestigious basketball competition in America.

Verstappen and Red Bull start again as favorites in Formula 1

The only winter tests carried out this week in Bahrain have confirmed it: Max Verstappen and Red Bull appear as the big favorites for the next Formula 1 season, which will have a record 24 races, starting in Bahrain this Saturday, March 2 . In the paddock there is no longer any doubt that 2024 will once again be dominated by the Red Bulls, given the superiority of their triple world champion Max Verstappen at the wheel of a car that was already born well in 2022 with the new aerodynamic regulations, which It is still in force, and since then it has evolved for the better.

The Miami Marlins already have a shortstop for 2024

Former American League batting champion Tim Anderson and the Miami Marlins agreed to a one-year, $5 million contract on Saturday. Anderson became Miami’s first major free agent addition of the offseason. The Chicago White Sox declined a $14 million option in November, ending the two-time All-Star’s six-year, $25 million contract.

Cuban Andy Cruz shines in professional boxing

Andy Cruz (3-0) demonstrated once again why he is one of the promises of Cuban boxing. ‘El Diamante’ achieved his third victory as a professional by defeating Brayan Zamarripa (14-2, 5 KOs) by unanimous decision after 10 rounds. The three judges’ scores were 100-90. With this victory, the Cuban retained his IBF International and WBA Latin American Continental titles at lightweight (135 pounds).