Fernando Alonso and his second wind in Formula 1 heading towards a new campaign

MADRID.- The years seem not to pass by Fernando Alonso who, at 42 years old, seems to be living a second youth with Aston Martin and has never been so close to resuming his tally of victories in Formula 1 standing at 32 since 2013.

On the eve of competing in the longest season in the history of F1 – with a record of 24 Grand Prix – the double world champion in 2005 and 2006 is clear: “The numbers I have achieved this year in all the physical tests that we do every season have been the best ever.

The Spaniard, fitter than ever, will begin his 21st season in the premier class of motorsport this weekend in Bahrain and is aiming for a 33rd victory in F1, which would make him the oldest winner of a Grand Prix since the British Nigel Mansell in 1994.

alonsoaston.jpg Spanish Aston Martin driver Fernando Alonso exits the pits during the Formula One Austrian Grand Prix at the Red Bull race track in Spielberg, Austria, on July 2, 2023. AFP / Darko Vojinovic

The Asturian owes this renaissance above all to Aston Martin. Far from the best in 2022, the English team he signed for in 2023 surprised everyone with his performance that year, especially at the beginning.

“This season is incredible and surprisingly good,” said Alonso in an interview with AFP in the spring of 2023.

“We thought we had a good car, but not to the point of rivaling Mercedes and Ferrari, which surprised us,” he added.

A year of resurgence for Alonso:

Last year, Alonso achieved eight podiums in 22 races, something he was not used to in the last decade, except for the exception of Qatar in 2021 with the French Alpine team.

Fourth in the championship, he had never finished this high since the 2012 and 2013 seasons, when he finished in second place.

“Together with 2012 (when he fought for the title with the German Sebastian Vettel), I consider this to be the best season of my life. Without a doubt, even better than 2005 and 2006,” he said.

Source: AFP