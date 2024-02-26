“Proud to meet these greats”

Cuban reggaeton artists Charly & Johayron They shared on their social networks the encounters they had with the Argentine producer Shaving and the Puerto Rican artist Archangel.

It was through their joint Instagram account that the Cuban artists wanted to show the moment they lived with Bizarrap, with whom they had the opportunity to be photographed, and with Arcángel, who sent them blessings. “See you around,” the Puerto Rican told them when greeting them.

“Here he who does not know learns and he who knows reviews!! Proud to know these greats and obtain their energies. The pencils of Cuba for the world”they wrote when publishing the video.

The reactions of his followers have not been long in coming and they commented: “These can say that they met, greeted and talked, not like @yulien_oviedo_oficial, who no one knows him and every time he is interviewed he starts to tell what he dreamed the night before. Congratulations guys”, “With discipline they will soon be at that level, they have the talent”“This is on another level”, “They are the best, they are destroying many blessings. Kisses and hugs from Cuba” or “Of the Cuban artists, they are the ones that I see with a better projection, romantic lyrics, without offenses to women, positions to make money following in the footsteps of the Jackal, who is another of the tough ones. Good luck to my people who make it far.”

Bizarrap is one of the most sought-after producers in the world of Latin music. Everything he touches turns into gold and he has not yet worked in his recording studio with any Cuban exponent. Will Charly & Johayron be the first?