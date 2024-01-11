Cuban migrant arrives in the US after kidnapping in Mexico

A Cuban migrant who was kidnapped and extorted by criminal gangs in Mexico was finally able to reach the United States.

The story of this Cuban, whose name was not revealed, was spread by the independent journalist from Camagüey, José Luis Tan Estradawho said it was “a close relative and very dear to me.”

This Cuban, like many other migrants from the island, “made a journey from Nicaragua to Mexico,” which was “practically easy without many setbacks.”

But in Mexico “she was kidnapped by a group of gangsters and had to pay X amount of dollars to be released.”

Tan Estrada’s relative “took around 30 days until her CBP One appointment was approved, the glorious desire of the thousands of Cubans who are casting their lot.”

“Luckily, the only damage he suffered was the shock of the moment,” he said.

“The bad thing is over. We were very scared, but hey, thank goodness nothing else happened,” Tan Estrada says he told her.

“Today, a new life begins. I am sure that, with your enterprise and intelligence, you will achieve all your goals. Faced with the profound economic, political and social crisis that the country is experiencing, more than HALF A MILLION Cubans have arrived in the United States in search of a better future, crossing dangerous migratory routes by land and by sea,” he concluded.

On the Central American route, many Cubans are at the expense of criminal gangs that profit from the desperation of those who want to reach the border with the United States.

Last September, for example, a Cuban woman He asked for desperate help due to the kidnapping of his relatives in Mexico when they were trying to reach the border with the United States.

In a video broadcast by Mega TV on her Facebook profile, the woman tearfully explains that her cousins ​​had to show up for the appointment obtained through the CBP One application, but they were kidnapped when they were on their way between Monterrey and Matamoros or Reynosa, without knowing precision to which city they were heading.

In May, for their part, Mexican authorities rescued a group of Cubans kidnapped in Sonoraand that same month 50 undocumented immigrants were found in Matehuala, San Luis Potosí, among them a Cuban.

While they wait for appointments in the CBP One application to enter US territory for migrants of different nationalities, including Cubans, They live in precarious situations.