Senator Bob Menendez presents motion to dismiss accusations against him

WASHINGTON — Democratic Senator Bob Menendez presented a motion this Wednesday to dismiss the accusations of alleged bribery against him that accuse him of having accepted millions of dollars from countries such as Egypt or Qatar and of acting as a foreign agent to favor businessmen.

“The Government should be obliged to end this case, as well as its unilateral effort to falsely tarnish the reputation that Senator Menendez has built after 50 years of public service,” reads a letter from his lawyer, Adam Fee.

Likewise, he asserted that “a large part” of the prosecutors’ accusations “do not even constitute crimes.” “There should be no trial,” she stressed, adding that the case is “corrupted to the core.”

This comes after a group of US federal prosecutors filed a new indictment against him in which they say he accepted race tickets and other gifts from Doha.

Menendez allegedly accepted payments from New Jersey real estate developer Fred Daibes in exchange for allegedly helping him obtain millions of dollars from a Qatari investment fund. Both he and his wife, Nadine Menendez, as well as Daibes and two other businessmen, were charged last year in this case, although they all pleaded not guilty.

These accusations are added to others in which he allegedly met with Egyptian officials together with another person involved in the plot, Wael Hana, and his wife, to facilitate the sale of military material, taking advantage of his position as president of the Commission of Foreign Affairs of the United States Senate, a position from which he resigned after the scandal.

The Democratic senator resigned from the same position in 2015 after being accused in New Jersey of having accepted bribes from a Florida doctor, a case that led to a mistrial due to the lack of a unanimous verdict by the jury.

