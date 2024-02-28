Cuban rebukes another for throwing garbage in a US parking lot.

A Cuban rebuked two others who were trying to throw trash in a parking lot of a store The Home Depotunder the pretext that someone else might be interested in what they threw there.

“How are you going to throw that garbage there? We are here looking for work. What if they blame us for throwing that garbage there? Don’t throw that garbage here,” said the author of the video.

The other Cuban’s response was: “It’s for other people to take.” The young man considered that garbage could be of interest to anyone. In the video you can see a double bed mattress, in apparently good condition.

“If you leave that garbage there, I’ll call the police. That’s not done. Take care of the country,” the complainant reacted. Finally, the young people who were trying to get rid of the garbage picked up everything again and left the place.

Many Cubans arrive to other countries with bad habits acquired on the island, where garbage is thrown anywhere with impunity. This behavior can be punished by law, even in Cuba.

Havana It is the dirtiest city in Cuba. Garbage dumps grow on every corner and the most common thing for residents is to add old junk, without fear of being penalized.

The regime is not able to maintain hygiene in public spaces and citizens often resolve the situation by turning on fire to the trash.