Cuban resistance announces new international campaign for change in Cuba

MIAMI .- The Assembly of the Cuban Resistance (ARC) will announce the launch of the international campaign ‘Unity and freedom for democratic change in Cuba and against communism’, in a ceremony scheduled for January 23 at the American Museum of the Cuban Diaspora in Miami.

According to a statement from the ARC, award-winning Cuban musicians and civic leaders from the community will participate in the event that is scheduled to begin at 2:00 pm.

Cuban resistance event

Among the artists already confirmed, according to the ARC, are Amaury Gutiérrez, Marisela Verena, Carlos Oliva, Jorge Luis Piloto, Luis Bofill, El Funky and Greg Jackson.

Likewise, the renowned Cuban musician Frankie Marcos and his group Clouds will support the campaign with the premiere of “The Anticommunist March” and the music video of this song, which has been recorded with Paquito D’Rivera and the American singer Greg Jackson in his version in English.

In the act Renowned political leaders and international activists will also participate. who for several years joined the tasks of the ARC to denounce the repression in Cuba and the need for change on the island.

Campaign in progress

Since 2022, the ARC, which brings together some 50 organizations for democracy and respect for human rights in Cuba, has been carrying out a campaign to prevent the European community from continuing to support the Cuban regime with subsidies that are used for the repression of community.

Thanks to these international efforts, the Government of Sweden formally requested in November the review of the Political Dialogue and Cooperation Agreement (ADPC) of the European Union (EU) with the Cuban regimetaking into account “serious violations” of human rights in Cuba.

The coordinator of the ARC, Orlando Gutiérrez-Boronat, told DIARIO LAS AMÉRICAS that Tuesday’s event at the American Museum of the Cuban Diaspora will be open to the public.