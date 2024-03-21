Cuban throws away Che’s manual found in children’s book mailbox in the US

A Cuban who was walking his dog in Las VegasUnited States, found a manual on the Che Guevara in a mailbox used for exchanging children’s books.

A video shared through social networks shows the moment when the Cuban emigrant finds the book in a mailbox placed in a children’s park so that readers can drop off and pick up copies for free.

After showing the mailbox where he was, the Cuban was scandalized by the fact that propaganda books were left in a place to share children’s literature as part of a community project of the Kiwanis Club from Las Vegas.

Included in the series of “the most influential people of Hispanic origin of the 20th century”, the manual “Che Guevara” was written by Michael V. Uschan and according Amazon“portrays the most famous guerrilla in the world, who helped lead the Cuban revolution in 1959.”

Intended for readers ages 11 and up, the 104-page manual ended up contemptuously thrown into a trash can. “Really?” asked the Cuban when he found him. “This is where it is, this is where this shit goes”he said as he threw the book in the trash.

Groped character of the propaganda of the Cuban regime, Ernesto Guevara de la Serna It constitutes a symbol that detractors of communism and the Cuban dictatorship detest.

At the end of February, a Cuban tattoo artist living in Spain stated that He refused to tattoo Che Guevara’s face on his clients or any other symbol related to communism.

“Once they told me to tattoo Che Guevara and I said no, not even if they gave me 1,000 euros or for any money in the world,” the young man told a Spanish woman in a video that went viral on social networks. “If someone in Madrid has a tattoo that was made with a communist symbol, I will gladly delete it for free“, he claimed Anyelo Ametller.

Around the same time, the young Spanish tiktoker David Santos denounced the existence of a monument dedicated to exalting the figure of the communist terrorist in Galicia. “We are in Oleiros, Galicia, and I have behind me a large mass of shit that symbolizes the face of Che GuevaraYes, a disgusting communist who died as he deserved,” Santos said on his networks.

In the middle of that same month, a painting of the sinister character that was exhibited in the Westland Mall in Hialeah It was withdrawn after complaints from several citizens of the citywhich recalled the crimes of the so-called Argentine guerrilla and the offense that this represents for the historic exile of the island in Miami.