It’s not a kiss, it’s frying eggs! Cubans react to the gesture of Prince Royce and other celebrities in the viral challenge of “If you speak badly of me”

One of the Cuban virals that is going around the world thanks to TikTok is “If you talk bad about me”. Alex Duvall’s song, Lesny and Payaso por Ley has its own challenge that has conquered millions of people from different parts of the planet who have joined in performing the popular dance steps. Among them, several recognized faces from music or social networks such as Prince Royce y varias tiktokers.

However, not everyone does the choreography well because instead of making the “frying egg” gesture they make the gesture of blowing a kiss, which has Cubans reacting to all the videos with the song. There are even Cubans who made videos explaining what it means to fry an egg and responding to all the TikTokers who send kisses instead of making the gesture of frying an egg.

“Now how do we tell Prince Royce that it’s not a kiss?”, “It’s not a kiss, it’s a Cuban expression, it’s called frying egg, it’s used to show that you don’t care about something or disbelief,” “If it’s Prince Royce let him throw up to 30 kisses if he wants. But people understand IT’S NOT A KISS,” “This kiss is getting out of control, it’s not a kiss, that’s frying eggs”“Gentleman, know the Cuban culture…this in the song is not a kiss” or “My God, stop with the kiss, it is not a kiss hahaha”, are just some of the comments they left next to the video in which Prince Royce appears .

Many Cuban users also came out to explain what it means to fry an egg and there are also those who celebrated how far the distribution is going.

For those wondering what “frying eggs” is, it is making a sound with your lips to express annoyance or disagreement with something.