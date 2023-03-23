TEPJF endorsed the use of electronic ballot boxes for the elections in the State of Mexico and Coahuila

(Photo: INE TV)

The First Chamber of the Electoral Tribunal of the Federal Judiciary (TEPJF) endorsed this Wednesday the implementation of the electronic vote in the next elections government in the State of Mexico and Coahuila.

With five votes in favor and one against, the magistrates gave the green light for them to be installed electronic ballot boxes in 74 polling stations in Coahuila and 164 in Edomex, in the modality of pilot test with binding vote.

However, the ballot box They will be delivered the same day of election day. (Sunday June 4) in order to safeguard the integrity of the device.

The Court said that the National Electoral Institute (INE) “guaranteed the proper functioning of the electronic ballot boxes, through various configuration procedures and verification of the equipment.”

(Photo: Cuartoscuro)

In addition, he assured that the members of the boards of directors of the polling stations know the correct operation of electronic ballot boxes.

In this regard, it was explained that the representatives of Brunette alleged that some of the ballot box models have not been used and they could fail.

According to the INE, the use of the electronic ballot box Optimizes times at various stages of election dayas well as the generation of relevant information in the most immediate way possible, in addition to having security mechanisms to guarantee reliability in the transmission and timely publication of the results.

(Infographic: INE)

“These devices were already used in Coahuila and Hidalgo in 2020 with very good results”

“This is not a rule or modification to the law, it is a test with the aim of migrating towards this technology in the future,” they added.

Although Edmundo Jacobo Molina withdrew from the lawsuit that he filed against his dismissal as executive secretary of the INE, on March 22 the TEPJF invalidated transitory article 17 of the electoral reform, known as “plan B”, which ordered said removal.

Photo: Darkroom

In a plenary session of the Superior Chamber of the TEPJF, it was reported that —after a judge ordered his reinstatement— Jacobo Molina withdrew from the political rights lawsuit that he had filed against his dismissal.

Judge Janine Otálora presented her project on this issue to the plenary session, in which she stated that the transitory article of the decree that reforms the General Law of Electoral Institutions and Procedures, the General Law of Political Parties, the Organic Law of the Judiciary of the Federation and issues the General Law on Means of Challenges in Electoral Matters, “is unconstitutional because it affects the autonomy and independence of the national administrative authority, as well as its constitutional powers to appoint the head of the Executive Secretariat.”

He stated that it is necessary to consider that the INE has constitutional autonomy to avoid the interference of external agents or the interference of the constituted powers that could jeopardize its operation and the fulfillment of its functions.

Janine Madeline Otálora Malassis (Photo: Cuartoscuro)

For this reason, it considered that the transitory article was an act of interference by the Legislative Branch in the INE, since the Constitution establishes that the latter is the only one in charge of appointing its Executive Secretary, who can only be removed through impeachment.

Judges Janine Otálora, Reyes Rodríguez Mondragón and Felipe de la Mata Pizaña voted in favor of this bill, and Indalfer Infante, José Luis Vargas and Mónica Soto voted against. Given this tie, the presiding magistrate Reyes Rodríguez issued a casting vote.