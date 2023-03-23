This was the first therapy of Tammy Parra’s ex-boyfriend

Omar Núñez is the famous ex-fiance of the influencer Tammy Parra who has recently made it known how it was her first time in therapy after being unfaithful to the 21-year-old influencer.

It must be remembered that Tammy Parra and Omar Núñez they got engaged in early marchbut all the happiness of that moment turned into sadness and disappointment from one moment to the next.

Unfortunately, after Tammy Parra discovered that her fiancé was unfaithful and decided to break their engagement, she apologized and promised to go to therapy and now she has revealed how her first session was.

Omar Nuñez’s first therapy

After being unfaithful, Omar Núñez said that he would take therapy to deal with the situation and not harm his loved ones in the future: “You don’t realize the problems you have until someone disarms you.”

That is why on the afternoon of Wednesday, March 22, Omar Núñez revealed to his Instagram followers that he had just come out of his first therapy, this through his stories on the platform, where he briefly told how it went, confessing that it occurred He says he has a lot of problems.

Among other details, Tammy Parra’s ex was confident that over time he hopes to become a better person: “Hello, how are you my people. Day one in therapy. Wow, you don’t really realize the problems you have until someone takes you apart and analyzes you from the inside. To work on one, little by little”.

What is Tammy Parra currently doing?

Tammy Parra finds herself getting over her ex



Influencer Tammy Parra, for her part, used her Instagram stories to announce that she had taken a flight to leave her native Guadalajara, where she lived with Omar Núñez; She also said that she was on a business trip, apparently in Mexico City.

But that’s not all, later, Tammy Parra announced that she will meet her family in Cancun, where she will try to get a second wind to continue with her life.

Tammy Parra reflected on what is happening in her life, acknowledging that her recent moves after her ex’s infidelity scare her.

It should be noted that the controversy, Tammy Parra also showed images of the huge house that she will live in Mexico City, while she finds an apartment to live without Omar Núñez.

