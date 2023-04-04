Ticket sales continue at Newell’s for the Copa Sudamericana

La Lepra will once again participate in the CONMEBOL Sudamericana Cup and will seek to improve what was done in the 2018 and 2021 seasons, the last editions it played. On this occasion, with the Gringo as coach and with a renewed competition format, expectations grow and we once again dream of fighting for the title.

The contest will replicate from this year the dispute calendar that shows, for example, the Copa Libertadores and March 22 is the day designated by the organization to carry out the draw for the group stage, where we will finally meet who our rivals will be. This phase will begin on April 5 and will come to an end in the week of June 28.

It should be noted that season tickets can only be purchased by members of the institution, while non-members may purchase the corresponding ticket in the days prior to each game. The sale is already enabled through boleteríavip.com.ar and in person at the Member Service office, where you must attend without fail with the respective card.

After so much waiting and with renewed illusions, we are back to compete internationally!

VALUES: https://drive.google.com/file/d/1pubr_RO0HMg1EGTf6rvUO8roq-ek__QB/view?usp=sharing

PROMOTIONS: https://drive.google.com/file/d/1gQQ_kxZHp1qEuCO4PeJDOpejB51VtEIh/view?usp=sharing