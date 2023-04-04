Neue Osnabrücker Zeitung

Lower Saxony recognizes fewer foreign doctors

High failure rate in exams – increased demand from doctors from crisis areas

Osnabruck. Despite the shortage of doctors, the number of doctors from abroad who are recognized in Lower Saxony is declining: Last year, 1182 temporary professional permits and 863 licenses were granted to doctors and dentists without a German passport, as the Lower Saxony special-purpose association for the granting of licenses (Nice) responded to the request of the “New Osnabrücker Newspaper” (NOZ) reported. In 2021 there were still 1347 professional permits and 915 approbations.

According to the association, the decline is mainly due to the measures taken during the corona pandemic and to high failure rates in the necessary tests. However, the demand remains high. The authority expects the number of applications to increase in the coming months.

Applicants come from all over the world. However, an increased demand from doctors from crisis areas and economically weak countries can be observed. It may be a few months or even years before doctors are allowed to work in Germany.

Physicians from non-EU countries are not allowed to work in Germany without a professional license or license to practice medicine. The professional license is limited in time and limited to one federal state. The approbation, on the other hand, allows you to work throughout Germany without restrictions.

