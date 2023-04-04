They seize more than 12 tons of contraband corn in El Soberbio | THE TERRITORY news from Misiones

Tuesday April 4, 2023 | 8:00 p.m.

Members of the Argentine Naval Prefecture (PNA) dismantled a smuggling maneuver and seized a shipment of more than 12,000 kilos of corn, which was to be illegally exported from the coast of El Soberbio to Brazil.

According to what was reported by official sources of the Force, the kidnapping was the result of a land patrol that made it possible to detect, at kilometer 1148 of the Uruguay River, a group of people handling packages on the coast.

Upon intercepting it, the maritime authority found that it was about 281 burlap bags with 50 kilos each of corn grains inside, which were being loaded from two trucks to two boats anchored together.

During the operation, the Prefecture identified nine men and confiscated the cargo, which was made available to the General Directorate of Customs of Oberá (Misiones). In addition, the two trucks used to transport the merchandise and mobile phone equipment were seized.