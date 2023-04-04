Flourless and super easy: recipe for the best apple upside down cake

If there is a recipe that when you try it, your mouth waters, it is the inverted cake of Apple. In the world of cakes and cakes, the inverted cake has become something very new and it turns out to be very tasty, which makes young and old fall in love, from birthdays to any weekend event.

Apple upside down cake.

This preparation of the inverted cake apple turns out to be very easy and practical, so here we are going to leave you a super option for you to carry out. Take note of the following ingredients: 100 grams of butter, 180 grams of sugar, 2 eggs, vanilla essence, lemon or orange zest, a teaspoon of cinnamon, 250 grams of milk, baking powder, 3 red or green apples, extra sugar for the caramel.

Take note of this preparation.

As a first step, you are going to make the caramel for the cake. Place the sugar in a pot, add a few drops of lemon and moisten with water. Then put it on the fire until it clears up and use that caramel to bathe the base of the source that you choose, and the walls of that mold. The next step is to peel the apples and cut them in the middle, you are going to remove the middle and leave them in water with lemon for a few minutes.

This recipe is one of the most chosen by Argentines.

You are going to cut the apples into slices and cover the entire base of the mold, on top of the caramel, for the apple upside down cake. In a bowl, beat the eggs with the sugar and melted butter. When the ingredients have been integrated, add the vanilla essence and beat again. Finally, you are going to incorporate the baking powder into the cake dough and beat until you get a homogeneous mixture. Pour this dough into the mold over the apples. Take the cake to the oven and then let it cool, and unmold.