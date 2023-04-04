Argentinos Juniors beat Independiente del Valle 1-0 in their debut in the Copa Libertadores

In his debut in Group D of the Copa Libertadores de América, Argentine Juniors beats him 1-0 in the stadium Diego Armando Maradona from La Paternal to Valley Independent, last champion of the South American Cup thanks to a goal from javier cabrera to the minute of the second half.

At the beginning of the duel, the visit handled the ball better, taking advantage of speed and precision to get closer to the rival area. The Ecuadorian team came out aggressively onto the playing field and after 4 minutes Julio Ortiz He took a powerful shot from outside the area that Federico Lanzillota took to the corner At 18 minutes Independiente del Valle disturbed again with a shot from Lorenzo Faravelli that forced the goalkeeper of Argentinos to fly. In the next action, after the corner kick, a header from kevin rodriguez passed close.

The champions of the Copa Sudamericana continued to impose conditions and around 25′ it was the defender Richard Schunke, who anticipated with a header. The ball went kissing Lanzillota’s post. After that action, Independiente stayed behind and those led by Gabriel Milito began to respond with the interaction of Fabricio Dominguez and good management Federico Redondowho received a harsh lack of matthew carabajal. The defender received the yellow card, but could have been sent off if the VAR had been more rigorous.

At 28 minutes, Gabriel Avalos tried from outside and Wellington Ramirez sent to the corner with difficulty. Next came a missile from Fabricio Dominguez on the rebound from the corner kick and the ball skimmed the crossbar. He Bug took control of the match by putting pressure on his rival and another chance came at the feet of javier cabrera, who took advantage of a rebound from the Ecuadorian goalkeeper. The cross shot from him passed close.

Argentinos Juniors debuted in the 2023 Copa Libertadores against Independiente del Valle (AFP)

The match entered the field of friction and forced the Peruvian referee Diego Haro to draw more yellow cards for foul play. Argentinos kept trying at the end of the first half and reached the goal, which later was annulled due to advanced position of Ávalos, who scored with a header. In the last play of the first half, kevin rodriguez It was hand in hand, but his shot went just wide.

The second half began in reverse of the initial stage, since Argentinos opened the scoring seconds after having moved the ball from the middle. The Uruguayan Cabrera took advantage of a long rebound from Ramírez to finish with his left leg and send the ball into the back of the net. The local did not loosen up and had the second at the feet of Ávalos, who lost the personal duel with the Ecuadorian goalkeeper.

He Bugwho was able to lift this trophy in 1985, after an irregular start to the season, seems to have found his way and has gone undefeated in five games, which allowed him to climb to seventh position in the Professional League (seven behind the leader River Plate ) and advance to the round in the Argentine Cup (beat Deportivo Armenio 3-0).

The visit, on the other hand, is the top seed, being the current champion of the Copa Sudamericana and beating Flamengo in the Recopa Sudamericana. In addition, after two victories in a row, he is the leader of the Ecuadorian First Division tournament.

Tomorrow it will be the turn of Liverpool from Uruguay, which will host Corinthians from Brazil.

Formations:

Argentine Juniors: Federico Lanzillota; Kevin MacAllister, Marco Di Cesare, Lucas Villalba; Marcelo Cabrera, Fabricio Domínguez, Federico Redondo, Santiago Montiel; Francisco González Metilli; Gabriel Avalos and Gaston Veron. DT: Gabriel Milito.

Valley Independent: Wellington Ramirez; Mateo Carabajal, Richard Schunke, Agustin Garcia Basso; Matías Fernández, Julio Ortíz, Cristian Pellerano, Lorenzo Faravelli; Lautaro Díaz, Kevin Rodríguez and Junior Sornoza. DT: Martin Anselmi.

Stadium: Diego Armando Maradona.

Referee: Diego Haro (Peru).

Television: ESPN and Star+.