She dies while going to distribute iftar meals: the video of her son moves the Algerians

A tragic traffic accident occurred yesterday in the district of Kharaza to Annaba, leading to the death of a 56-year-old retired teacher. Mrs. Jamoun Salima worked before at the school of May 8, 1945.

A video posted by his son of the wrecked car moved many Algerians, especially when he mentioned that his mother prepared every day food to feed the fasters before the Maghreb call to prayer, before the father died. This death aroused a wave of emotion and sadness throughout the country.

A young Red Crescent volunteer hit by a car

A young man in his twenties had also tragically lost his life in a traffic accident last Sunday on east-west highwayjust before iftar time.

According to information provided by the civil protection of the Wilaya of Chlef, the fatal accident was caused by a tourist car which hit the young man, causing his death on the spot. This tragic event occurred on the east-west highway towards Oran, in the Sonelgaz region, in the commune of Oued Sly.

The accident occurred at 7:00 p.m., shortly before the Maghreb call to prayer. The young man was a volunteer of the Algerian Red Crescent. He was doing charity work and distributing iftar meals to road users at the time of the accident.