Estudiantes settled in Bolivia ahead of the South American debut

With three casualties due to injury, but within the framework of growing expectations, the Estudiantes team traveled to Bolivia, a country where tomorrow they will meet Oriente Petrolero in the opening of Group C completed by Tacuary from Paraguay and Bragantino from Brazil, who They will be measured on Thursday in Asunción.

José Ernesto Sosa, who was replaced at the end of the first half of the match against Newell’s, in the ninth round of the Professional League, due to a “grade 1” muscle injury in the calf of his right leg, Guido Carrillo, who He was also diagnosed with a “grade 1” muscle injury in the biceps of his right leg, and Franco Zapiola, who suffered a “grade 2 sprain” in his right ankle, are the players who, due to not being in optimal condition, were ruled out for the tomorrow’s meeting and will not be part of the delegation.

They are also not available to the coach Pablo Piatti, Nicolás Palavecino and Gonzalo Piñeiro, affected by injuries of different considerations

Regarding the above: the squad of soccer players that will be summoned by Eduardo Domínguez to play against Oriente Petrolero will be announced after completing the training scheduled for today morning, starting at 9, and with the doors closed for the press, with the possible inclusion of Juan Cruz Guasone and Segundo Pachamé as novelties taking into account the latest performances of Pincha in the local contest.

As planned, the red-and-whites will train this morning at the City Bell sports venue, where they will then have lunch and a few minutes before noon they will travel to the Ezeiza international airport where they left minutes after 2:30 p.m. bound for Santa Cruz de la Sierra, Bolivia.

In this city, the delegation will stay at the Marriott hotel, located a short distance from both the El Trompillo airport and the “Tahuichi” Ramón Aguilera stadium, scene of tomorrow’s match against Oriente Petrolero, which will begin at 7:00 p.m. :00 from Argentina, with the arbitration of the Ecuadorian Franklin Congo.

Within this framework, and valuing the testimony of Eduardo Domínguez in the press conference offered the day before, at the end of the practice carried out at the Country Club, Estudiantes would present a modification with respect to the initial team prepared for the match against Newell’s, due to the Professional League: Fernando Zuqui for José Sosa, injured.

So, the 11 of Pincha for what will be the debut in the Copa Sudamericana would be made up of Mariano Andújar; Leonardo Godoy, Santiago Núñez, Luciano Lollo, Zaid Romero and Gastón Benedetti; Santiago Ascacibar, Jorge Rodríguez and Fernando Zuqui; Benjamin Rollheiser and Mauro Boselli.

After their debut in Group C of the Copa Sudamericana, whose winner will advance to the final round, while the second in the standings will play a playoff against a rival from the Copa Libertadores to try to continue in the competition, Estudiantes will return to diagram Sunday’s match against Independiente, in Avellaneda, for the tenth date of the Professional League.

These two performances will mark for the Pincha the start of a tight agenda of matches that in the current month will continue as follows: L Atlético Tucuman (Wednesday 12, Professional League), V Boca (Saturday 15, Professional League), L Tacuary ( Tuesday 18, South American Cup), L Workshops (Sunday 23, Professional League) and V Platense (Sunday 30, Professional League).