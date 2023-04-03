Griner worries about US journalists imprisoned in Russia

US basketball player Brittney Griner, who herself was imprisoned in Russia for ten months, is campaigning for the release of reporter Evan Gershkovich who was arrested there.

“We must do everything in our power to bring him and all other Americans home,” she wrote in a post signed by her and wife Cherelle Griner on Instagram yesterday (local time).

Their hearts are filled with “great concern for Evan and his family.” At the same time, Griner thanked US President Joe Biden and his administration for their efforts to free US citizens imprisoned abroad.

Gershkovich faces up to 20 years in prison

A court in Moscow issued an arrest warrant against the US journalist on Thursday for alleged espionage for the United States. The Wall Street Journal reporter had also researched Russia’s war against Ukraine. The court announced that he would initially be in custody until May 29. Gershkovich faces up to 20 years in prison if convicted.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken called for the reporter’s immediate release in a conversation with his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov yesterday. He also called on Russia to release long-detained US citizen Paul Whelan, according to the US State Department in Washington.