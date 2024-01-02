Cubana makes a living from her ice cream sales business in the US.

He Tiktoker Dairon Canowhich usually presents Cuban entrepreneurs in the United States on its social networks, showed the ice cream sales business that a Cuban woman recently started.

“Look, this Cuban woman you see here already has her business in the United States, her ice cream popsicles. Blessings to you, you will see that you succeed,” Dairon told the woman.

The TikToker did not offer more details about who this lady is, or what the brand of her business is, but he did encourage her to move forward with this new company.

Being a mature woman, her example of entrepreneurship has served as an inspiration for many Dairon followers.

Tiktoker fans congratulated him for showing that Cubans are working hard in the United States to help their families move forward, without falling into illegalities and fighting every day for a better future.