There is a site to the bottom: Peter suffered a heart attack after learning that Claudia Llanos is alive

In the Background There is Room: Peter suffers a seizure when he finds out that Claudia Llanos is alive. | America TV.

The participation of Adolfo Chuiman would have come to an end ‘At the bottom there is room’, This is how it could be seen in today’s chapter, Wednesday, March 15. And it is that Peter suffered an attack when he saw that Claudia Llanos was not dead.

The former butler of Francesca Maldini was encouraged to investigate Diego Montalban without imagining that he would be surprised. It all started when she followed the chef to the apartment where she has her love affairs with ‘Victoria’.

Once he locates the place, Peter waits until Diego comes out for him to enter more comfortably. This is how he arrives at the property, although he begins to question whether what he was doing was legal.

Just as he is about to leave the place, Peter hears the voice of Claudia Plains, who tells him not to move, this while being pointed at with a firearm. Upon learning that the ‘Shark’s Eye’ is alive, the best friend Don Gilberto begins to suffer a heart attack.

While repeating “it can’t be” several times, the faithful companion of ‘Madane’ he clutches his chest and begins to fade, this is a clear allusion that due to the strong shock he received, his heart stopped working.

Claudia Llano, seeing the scene, realizes that she does not need to shoot him to end his life and lets him fall to the ground while saying that no one can know that he is still alive, because he plans to take revenge against Francesca.

Because he had an argument with Peter and treated him badly Francesca He decides to call him to apologize for his attitude, however, he never answers the phone and Claudia Llano realizes this detail, so she decides to turn off Peter’s cell phone.

Don Gilberto also begins to show his concern for his friend, since he had never left the house before without saying where he was going. So he starts calling him, but he doesn’t have any answer, besides the phone is turned off.

Finally, so that no one suspects his disappearance, Claudia Plains uses Peter’s phone and sends goodbye messages to Peter Francesca and don gilbertoin which he tells that he will go to the United States to be next to his son Manolo.