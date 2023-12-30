Cubans receive their families on New Year’s Eve at Miami airport

He Miami International Airport These days it attests that hundreds of Cuban families continue to receive the joy of reunion with their loved ones, whether through humanitarian parole or other means of reunification.

A video published by journalist Mario J. Penton on his social networks this Friday recorded emotional receptions from those who have had the good fortune to meet before the end of 2023.

“They keep coming,” said the reporter amid the excited tide of families with balloons, flags and flowers to welcome their loved ones.

Penton witnessed the excited embrace and the doubly festive atmosphere of this Friday day.

Univision journalist Javier Díaz also documented the arrival of citizens from the island from the same airport facility, which has witnessed an incessant tide of Cubans in recent months.

Among the thousands of comments that both publications have generated, hundreds of Cubans have sent messages of hope from families who are still waiting for their wish to be able to receive their loved ones to come true.

