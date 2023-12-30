Members of the Cuban exile baseball team announce that they will play in the Caribbean Intercontinental Series

The Cuban Professional Baseball Federation (FEPCUBE) announced this Friday at a press conference the preliminary roster for the Caribbean Intercontinental Baseball Series, which will be held in the city of Barranquilla, Colombia from January 25 to February 1.

The team, baptized as FEPCUBE “Patria y Vida”is made up of 15 pitchers, 11 infielders, three catchers and seven outfielders, and includes renowned names such as Aroldis Chapman, the Gurriel brothers, Aledmys Díaz and Jorge Soler, among others.

The preselection is made up of receivers Edgar Quero, JC Escarra and Harold Vazquez, and squad players Aledmys Diaz, Alay Lake, Albert Lara, Alex de Goti, Alejandro Rivero, Joshua Hernandez, Lazaro Rivera, Luis Aviles Junior, Rangerl Ravelo and Yandy Diaz and Yuli Gurriel.

Henry Urrutia, Lourdes Gurriel Junior, Peter O ́Brien, Leonys Martin, Andy Martin, Jorge Soler and Sergio Barthelemy appear in the gardens, while the pitching corps is confirmed by Aroldis Chapman, Yennier Cano, Cionel Perez, Daysbel Hernandez and Odrisamer Despaigne , Jorge Martinez, Yoanner Negrin, Jesus Balaguer, Pedro Echemendi, William Gaston, Raidel Orta, Yuniesky Maya, Yordan Nodal, Yusniel Padron and the veteran Edilberto Oropesa, who at 55 is ready to leave retirement and climb the hill.

However, the team’s manager, Bryan Peña, clarified that The list is not final since some players are awaiting approval from their Major League teams.

“This is a preliminary roster, the Major League teams, their professional teams, we are still waiting for letters from them to approve some of our guys,” said Peña, who revealed that the team’s training will begin on January 6. in Miami.

Orlando “Duque” Hernández, general manager of FEPCUBEpointed out the exclusion of players who have participated in international events under the Cuban Baseball Federation (FCB).

“We respect the federations of each country, therefore we will not call athletes who are part of the national teams of Cuba, the Dominican Republic, Nicaragua or other countries,” he noted.

In a video shown during the press conference, Chapman made public his commitment to pitch with the team of independent Cuban players.

“I want to tell all Cubans and all the followers and lovers of baseball, I am personally giving you the news that I will be on the Cuba team that will be participating in Barranquilla, Colombia,” said the champion of the last Major League World Series. with the Texas Rangers.

Mandy Llanes, president of FEPCUBE, explained at the press conference that the team will be financed with the contribution of organizations and individuals in the community.

The announcement coincided with Cuban Baseball Day, commemorated on December 29, the date that marked the first official game of that sport in Cuba in 1878.

The Intercontinental Series will be an event with representations from Japan, South Korea, Mexico, Curacao, the United States, Indonesia and Colombia, who will participate in the 2024 Intercontinental Series.

The ruling Cuban Baseball Federation (FCB) issued a statement two weeks ago in which accused FEPCUBE of lacking legitimacy to represent Cubaof usurping their functions, of promoting violent acts against institutions and the legality of the island for the purposes of destabilization, in addition to being on the side of those who contributed to the invalidation of the Havana agreement with the Major Leagues.

In this regard, the exiled federations assured that they do not seek to usurp anyone’s functions and affirm that their interest is to promote baseball in freedom, while expressing their willingness to share any competition with an FCB team that, by the way, declined an invitation. from the organizers of the Intercontinental Series.

At first, Cuba alleged that the event is not endorsed by MLB or the World Baseball and Softball Confederation (WSBC).