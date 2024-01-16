Cubans with I-220A will demonstrate in front of the White House

Cubans who were released at the border with I-220A documents (Order of Parole) will demonstrate this Wednesday, January 17 in Washington to ask the US government for a change of status migratory.

The protest, whose time is not specified, will take place in front of the White House on Wednesday.

More than 200 Cubans are expected to attend, who will request that the document be considered a parole that allow them legalize in the United States under the Cuban Adjustment Act, reported reporter Daniel Benítez on his news channel. TikTok.

He added that eight of the participants in the protest will enter the Congress headquarters where they will be received by several congressmen, to whom they will explain the situation of Cubans with I-220A.

“So that the I-220A be considered a parole and we can be part of this country that opened its doors to us,” several of those who will participate in the protest expressed to activist Marcel Valdés.

They said that the demonstration will also condemn the Castro-communist dictatorship on the island, and will serve to demand the release of political prisoners.

It is estimated that some 200,000 Cubans are in immigration limbo with the I-220A, and fear deportation after the US Superior Board of Immigration Appeals (BIA) rejected the option in September of last year. to consider this form as a document through which one can access a legal immigration residence in the country.

Lawyers have assured immigrants that they will not be deported and that the cases opened to claim the change of status allege that the Cubans were poorly processed upon entering the country; but so far there is no official answer that will benefit them.

However, USCIS has been sending documents at its discretion parole to the addresses of several Cubans with I-220A; but thousands are still waiting for the opportunity to access US residency.