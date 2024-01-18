After the success of his song “A copy of me”, Charly & Johayron They have decided to repeat the dose and go for a musical sound that is giving them a lot of results, the mix of cumbia with the cast.

On their official Instagram account, the popular Cuban duo shared with their followers some of the ideas they are working on in their career.

“Tasty. We were waiting for the right moment to give you this information: What is Tasty? It is the new vision of Charly & Johayron. It is this sound that we tried in ‘A copy of me’ and that has brutally surprised us. Cumbia sounds + cast sounds = Tasty” is the explanation behind the artists’ new proposal.

“We are going to lean heavily on this new sound. that we created and I know that many colleagues in the genre do too. A copy of me is entering charts in many countries and we believe that this music will go far. You’ll see. Att: those who have the most desire,” they added in their publication.

“We are going to bet a lot on this! Cute romantic music characteristic of Charly & Johayron with cumbia sounds and cast. “Tasty the new era,” El Charly wrote in one of the comments, to which Johayron added, assuring that it is “the same essence with other visions.”

Con more than 3.1 million views on YouTube In a month and an avalanche of videos on social media, “Unacopia de mí” has become one of the Cuban duo’s most popular songs.