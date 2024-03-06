Curfew at Randall’s Island migrant shelter

Occupants of the Randall’s Island migrant shelter will be notified today about the curfew that will go into effect in two weeks.

This will become the largest shelter to have a curfew imposed by the city and the most recent to have this measure.

Another 186 shelters have a curfew.

Currently, about three thousand people reside in that center.

The 11 p.m. to 6 a.m. curfew will come into effect on March 20.

Exceptions may be made for work, school, legal or medical reasons and emergencies, but residents will still need to request exemption passes from the site manager.

A spokesperson for the Mayor’s Office said in a statement that the curfew will allow for more efficient management of capacity to keep immigrants in the city’s care.

This comes after a series of violent incidents at the Randall’s Island shelter, including a fatal stabbing in January and an assault on a security guard last month.

