Curiosities about the penguin, the monogamous bird that cannot fly

They are some of the most picturesque on the planet and even a character from the Batman saga knew how to show off his skills and his walk. We talk about penguinconsidered one of the most vulnerable and endangered species.

The penguins they are characterized by their black and white plumage and by living in some of the coldest parts of the world. They are a very particular and very unique variety of bird for several surprising reasons.

They are one of the most striking species.

One of the curiosities of penguin it has no teeth. However, in some photos you can see that it has serrated spikes, in the upper part of the mouth, which are used to break down their food.

Another of the striking data of this hack is that it lives in cold areas, but only in the southern hemisphere. There are specimens in some places in Patagonia and, above all, in Antarctica there are many specimens. To the north of Ecuador, only one species inhabits the Galapagos Island.

In Antarctica they live in community.

According to scientists there are 18 species of penguins. Although a few years ago it was estimated that there were only 17, during 2006, a new typology was recognized when they determined that there are two variants of the rockhopper penguin.

It is true that they are always associated with the landscape of Antarctica, but nevertheless, researchers determined that an ancestor of modern penguins existed in Australia and New Zealand about 22 million years ago.

They form pairs to reproduce.

social and monogamous

Many images have been seen over time in which a couple of penguins with their young. The truth is that each mating season, penguins choose a partner that they will keep for that period. You may or may not opt ​​for it the following year.

They are in danger of extinction.

The largest species inhabits Antarctica, the emperor penguin. It can reach more than a meter in height. 30 million years ago, scholars say, there were penguins similar in size to humans.