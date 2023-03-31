Trump accuses that he is the victim of “political persecution of the highest level in history”

Well, with the novelty that yesterday a New York grand jury decided that Donald Trump should be charged for having used campaign funds to buy the silence of the porn actress, Stormy Daniels. However, despite the fact that there is evidence, the former president applies the classic of Mexican politicians and says that everything is political persecution.

I am white of “political persecution and electoral interference at the highest level in history”aassured Trump when he learned of the grand jury’s decision… but what does he do to him: if for days of this he was asking for his alms, since this it makes him look like a “martyr” and will most likely help him rise in support for his intentions to return to the White House.

The foregoing is well known to Trump, so, although he accused orchestrated persecution from the Democratic wing, he predicted that on possible arrest”will turn against Joe Biden en masse.”

So if they will arrest Donald Trump?

That is why what I decided yesterday in New York is historic: Trump paints to be the first former president of the United States to be detained… It is even more likely that we will see him handcuffed and on top of a patrol car and always escorted by agents.

So, while his wish is granted (in fact, he went so far as to demand that when he is arrested, they handcuff him), Donald Trump took time to recall in a statement how he has been held responsible for aRussia-related affairs and, most recently, how his Mar-a-Lago mansion was searched.

“The Democrats have lied, cheated and stolen in their obsession with trying to ‘get Trump’. But now they have done the unthinkable: charge a completely innocent person in a flagrant act of election interference.”, Trump reproached.

In the statement that was disseminated among Trump’s networks, the former president accused that his campaign for the presidency of the United States is under espionage by the government of Joe Biden… and all with the intention of removing him from the 2024 contest.

We just have to clarify that, despite everything and that he will appear handcuffed (probably) and that his fingerprints will be taken… and that he will pose for the classic detainee photo (mugshot), The ex-president Donald Trump will not be out of the electoral process. This is what the US Constitution says.

