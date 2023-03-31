Argentinos Juniors took a great advantage over Godoy Cruz in the second half

Argentinos Juniors easily defeated Godoy Cruz 3-0, with their three conquests scored in the second half of this match that launched the ninth date of the Professional Football League (LPF) championship at the Diego stadium Armando Maradona from the La Paternal team.

After a balanced first half that ended with a blank score and in which the men from Mendoza were even able to access the opening of the scoring due to an apparent criminal foul in their favor ignored by referee Sebastián Zunino and the VAR.

But at the start of the second half and with the entry of the Paraguayan striker Gabriel Ávalos to the Paternal team, spaces opened up in attack and after five minutes he managed to take the lead with a “house specialty”, a header from Kevin MacAllister.

However, the visit continued to play at the sustained pace of controlling the ball that their coach, Diego Flores, preached, until precisely because of never raffling the ball and always coming out neatly from the bottom, an error ended up sentencing them defeat.

It is that after 25 minutes the visit was wrong due to the pressure of the local attackers and Ávalos took advantage of a badly played ball from the outside in to go hand in hand with the goalkeeper Diego Rodríguez and define with subtlety, stinging the ball on his body.

From there, Gabriel Milito’s men began to dose their energies thinking about their debut in the Copa Libertadores next Tuesday for Group E, when they receive the current South American champion, Independiente del Valle, from Ecuador from 7:00 p.m.

An increasingly entrenched Federico Redondo in managing his team’s times in midfield, beyond some unnecessary “canchereada”, surely a product of the immaturity quota that he still harbors, was key for his team to control and accelerate at the appropriate times.

And in this last closing attack, he reached the third goal when there were no more laps on the clock, after a spectacular collective play that the visiting defender Brian Salvareschi could not prevent from becoming a goal by scoring against his fence.

In this way, Argentinos jumped to fourth place in the standings with 14 units, four behind the leader River Plate, while the men from Mendoza, who barely have two fewer, are in thirteenth.

– Synthesis –

Argentine Juniors: Federico Lanzillota; Kevin Mac Allister, Miguel Torren and Lucas Villalba; Javier Cabrera, Federico Redondo, Fabricio Domínguez and Santiago Montiel; Francisco González Metilli; Thiago Nuss and Gaston Verón. DT: Gabriel Milito.

Godoy Cruz: Diego Rodriguez; Lucas Arce, Brian Salvareschi, Federico Rasmussen, and Thomas Galdames; Bruno Laws, Gonzalo Abrego, Roberto Fernández and Tadeo Allende; Tomás Conechny and Salomón Rodríguez. DT: Diego Flores.

Goals in the second half: 5m. Mac Allister (A), 25m. Ávalos (A) and 45m. Salvareschi (G), against. .

Changes in the second half: At the start Cristian Núñez for Leyes (G), Gabriel Avalos for Nuss (A) and Marco Di Césare for Torrén (A); 18m. Franco Moyano for Dominguez (A); 23m. Facundo Ferreyra for Verón (A); 29m. Enzo Larrosa for Rodriguez (G); Luciano Cingolani for Galdames (G) and Julián Eseiza for Allende (G); 36m. Nahuel Ulariaga by Abrego (G) and 42m. Luciano Sánchez for Cabrera (A).

Admonished: Nuss and Veron (A). Fernandez, Allende, Rodriguez and Cingolani (G).

Referee: Sebastian Zunino.

Court: Diego Armando Maradona Stadium.