Cyberpunk 2077: Update should make the game look ultra-realistic

all around Cyberpunk 2077 technology has been a big topic since the title was announced. While great hopes were initially placed in the open-world title, many fans were disillusioned when the game was released. After all, technical problems, especially on consoles, meant that the game couldn’t make the best impression in many places. Nevertheless, one works on the side CD Projekt Red still on the title and, in cooperation with Nvidia, has another update up its sleeve.

Cyberpunk with “full ray tracing”

At the 11 April appears for Cyberpunk 2077 (buy now €59.99 ) on the PC the so-called “overdrive mode“. Among other things, this should enable the players to experience “Path Tracing” in the PC version. Nvidia itself describes the result of the technology, also known as “Full Raytracing”, as “indistinguishable” from reality, as Gamesradar emphasizes.

At the Game Developers Conference in San Francisco, Pawel Kozlowski, Nvidia’s Senior Technology Developer Engineer, commented on the topic. “(This technology) not only gives gamers a more beautiful look, but also promises to revolutionize the entire way games are created“, says Kozlowski. In this context, Nvidia emphasizes that it was not possible to implement “path tracing” up to the RTX 40 series and up to DLSS 3. Accordingly, you will need quite powerful hardware to fully enjoy this technology.

In terms of cyberpunk Keanu Reaves recently commented on Reddit. Explicitly it was about the character portrayed by him, Johnny Silverhand. We have also already discussed the upcoming DLC ​​Phantom Liberty on our website. This should have a higher budget than, for example, The Witcher 3: Blood and Wine.

Sources: games radar, Nvidia