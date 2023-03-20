CyberVea 2023: Offers and discounts arrive at PlazaVea!

During the Cyber Days, plazaVea will hold CyberVea, an event that will bring great surprises and offers on technology products, appliances, furniture and more. There are certain categories that will stand out more than others due to public demand. If you don’t know which products will be selling the most during Cyber ​​Days in March 2023, you may miss out on the best deals.

In the following note, you will know the most popular categories and the ones that run out of stock faster so you can take your precautions.

1. Televisions and Smart TVs

Televisions and Smart TVs have always been in the TOP 3 most purchased products during a Cyber.

Among the most popular brands of televisions are LG, Samsung, Sony, Panasonic and Philips.

2. Laptops y Laptops gamer

Remote or hybrid work has made laptops a necessity. They are necessary for work, to study or even for moments of leisure. If you need a laptop to work, a conventional laptop is more than enough to carry out your office tasks.

On the other hand, gaming laptops allow you to stream, a hobby that more and more young people are practicing to share their experiences while playing. It should be noted that, in some cases, buying a gaming laptop is more comfortable than buying a gaming PC.

The most important brands of normal and gaming laptops are ASUS, DELL, HP, MSI, Lenovo and ACER.

3. Cell phones

Cell phones are also a category that is highly sought after by users. This is because it is not every day that you renew your cell phone and the Cyber ​​Days offers are quite tempting.

Among the most popular cell phone brands are Samsung, Xiaomi, Huawei, Apple, Motorola and LG.

All these offers will be available only from March 27 to 31 during the CyberVea of ​​plazaVea.