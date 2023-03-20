Linda Martini, B Fachada and Rita Vian on the poster for the 10th Westway LAB

ANDThis year, Westway LAB “presents 22 concerts, including five original moments to debut in this edition, calling to the scene names such as Linda Martini, B Fachada, Creature, Rita Vian, Redoma, Ana Lua Caiano, Azar Azar, Nacho Vegas, La Furia , Catarina Munhá, among many others who are preparing to navigate along with the public through three stages of the Vila Flor Cultural Center and five other emblematic locations in the city”, says the organization, in a statement released today.

In addition to the concerts, which “cross different geographies and aesthetics”, Westway LAB’s programming includes “moments of artistic creation, ‘talks’ and music industry conferences”.

The opening of the 10th edition of the Westway LAB is in charge of the Edgarbeck project, “by two artists who have long wanted to get together — Rui Souza (Dada Garbeck) and Edgar Valente (Criatura e Bandua)”.

On the 14th and 15th of April, the three stages of the Vila Flor Cultural Center will host ten concerts, “to make a journey from the past to the present, with a view to the future, linking tradition to the inexhaustible possibilities that the days that follow” .

On these days, B Fachada, Redoma, Ana Lua Caiano, Azar Azar, Linda Martini, Nacho Vegas, La Furia, Rita Vian, Catarina Munhá and Creatura perform.

In addition, “as is tradition in the afternoon of the last day of each edition, on April 15th the festival extends to the city which becomes a large stage, taken over by artists and public, which are interconnected by the charm of a diversity of styles and different musical aesthetics so characteristic of Westway LAB’s City Showcases”.

In this context, venues such as Convívio, Oub’Lá, Ramada 1930 and São Mamede Tribuna will stage performances by EVAYA, Isa Leen, Cave Story, Ledher Blue, X IT, Yann Cleary and Ezpalak.

This year, the artistic residencies, “which bring together Portuguese and foreign musicians in Guimarães, and in particular at the Candoso Creation Center (CCC), where the main creative action takes place in the days leading up to the festival”, featured musicians Larie , Calculus, Mário Gonçalves, Isa Leen, Elin Namnieks, Michal Drozda, Ghau and La Furia. The results of the artistic residencies are presented on the 12th and 13th of April at the Centro Cultural Vila Flor.

In addition to the moments in which they will perform, the artists in residence will “meet the public in the chronically popular ‘Talks’ that take place in the late afternoon of the 13th and 14th of April in places that are also emblematic of this event, the Tio Júlio and Tangerine Color”.

Westway LAB also includes the PRO Conferences, which will take place at Palácio Vila Flor and in this edition address “instrumental areas for the music sector and valuing the legacy with the presence of great figures from the national and international scene, as in this edition are the examples of Almudena Heredero (Primavera Sound), Rodrigo Areias (Bando à Parte) and Kees van Weijen (IMPALA — Independent Music Companies Association), this year’s ‘Keynote’ guests”.

The Westway LAB also includes a market, “with a variety of records (including vinyl), editions, illustrations, in addition to options that guarantee comfort when eating and drinking”, located in the covered square of the Vila Flor Cultural Center, promoted by The workshop.

