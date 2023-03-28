Damaged 22% of pumping wells

Chihuahua.- The User Module number 9 of Meoqui is experiencing a worrisome situation, as 6 of the 27 wells it has broken down, representing 22%, which are used to compensate for the rolled water that comes from dams, aggravating the problem due to the lack of payment of many users that does not allow them to have the necessary liquidity to be able to repair them and continue supplying water correctly.

This was announced by the president of this Module, Saúl Puebla Durán, who added that thanks to the abundant rains presented a few weeks ago, the water resource requirements have not increased, however, he pointed out that if repairs are not carried out, even if it is one or two, in the summer season the problem will be aggravated.

The interviewee stated that the reason why he does not get down to work is because the equipment and the repairs to the wells are very expensive and there are not enough resources, since the delinquency of the users is high, especially the They have a larger area of ​​land.

“The situation is that when we fail in the supply, the claims begin immediately and the complainants do not take into account the problems they have to fulfill them efficiently,” said Puebla Durán.

The price per thousand authorized by the assembly is 220 pesos, regardless of where it comes from (rolled or pumped).

He stated that measures will have to be implemented, such as not supplying water to defaulters, to force them to comply with their debts, although he trusts in the goodwill of all users of Meoqui Irrigation Module number 9, so as not to reach those extremes, ended up saying.