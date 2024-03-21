Danna Paola apologizes to a woman in X after controversy over a user

MIAMI.- Recently Damn Paola expressed his intention to change his name artistic only to Danna. And with this decision, the Mexican singer seeks an update of her users in your accounts social networks.

However, when she tried to change the name of her X (formerly Twitter), the platform did not allow it because a user already has it. Given this, the interpreter shared her frustration on a broadcast channel that she has with some fans, since the woman requested 400 thousand dollars as payment to give up the user.

Given this, the singer sent a message to her followers telling them about the situation and stating that they should together find a way to obtain it without paying.

“We have to make a plan, we have to achieve something and they have to help me because the lady doesn’t want to and I’m not going to pay her 400 thousand dollars. So I say let’s make a plot or give it to us as a gift. In other words, it’s my name, Mrs. What’s Twitter,” said the interpreter.

However, the conversation was leaked on networks, which caused a wave of rejection against Danna Paola, who was accused of promoting hatred.

The interpreter’s response

Given the controversy, Danna Paola faced the comments and issued an apology.

“@danna I am very sorry for what is happening with this situation, and the attacks they have received from my fans, I have never incited hatred, and I will never be in favor of hatred, I never imagined that this would get out of control,” the singer wrote in your X account.

Likewise, the artist explained that her intention was never to incite attacks against her, she only shared with her fans her thoughts regarding the collection of the user name.

“The last thing I want is to cause you problems, I just shared with my fans that the amount you asked for a username seemed ridiculous to me, but don’t worry. I don’t need it, everything’s fine! I think it’s not the way to get to an agreement. Greetings and have a good day!” he added.

Despite his apology, some Internet users continued their anger and rejected his dissemination of such sensitive information.

Now the singer’s username is @Dannajustdanna.