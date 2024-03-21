Robinho’s defense presents an appeal to avoid his imprisonment

Robinho’s defense has presented an appeal to the Supreme Court this Thursday with the aim of avoiding his immediate imprisonment.ordered for Francisco Falcoinvestigating judge Superior Court of Justice of Brazil, who decided that The former soccer player has to serve nine years of sentence in the South American country. I vote for the homologation of the sentence, with the transfer of the execution of the sentence, so that the convicted person serves the sentence of nine years in prison in an initially closed regime for the practice of the crime of rape.

The defense of the accused maintains in its habeas corpus what The decision of the Brazilian judicial body contradicts what is established by the country’s constitution, which prohibits the extradition of its citizens. This resource is contemplated in Brazilian legislation as a defense mechanism for those people who have an order to enter prison that is considered illegal or the result of an abuse of power.

The judge’s request

During the last hearing held, Robinho’s lawyer considered that there is a series of alleged violations of due process in Italy and noted that Brazilian law allows homologation of foreign sentences. These arguments were rejected by the magistrate, who stated that deny the requests of the Italian Justice would be to commit a new violation against the dignity of the victim, given that the criminal to go totally unpunished due to Brazil’s inability to retry the same act.

The legislation prevents review of the merit of the sentence. We just have to determine if the requirements for the transfer of the execution of the sentence are met, he added. The president of Brazil, Lula da Silva, He also publicly requested that Robinho serve his sentence in a penitentiary center in the country.

All people who committed the crime of rape must be imprisoned. A man who has money, rich and famous, practices gang rape, and believes that he did not commit a crime, he believes that he was drunk.. It’s embarrassing. Robinho has already been convicted in Italy and should have served his sentence here. Be judged this month. I hope he pays the price for his irresponsibility. (…) All people who commit the crime of rape must go to prisonn.

