Gang that counterfeited the artist Banksy is dismantled in Spain

BARCELONA.- The police of Catalonia, in the northeast of Spain, this Jewish announcement that dismantles one banda who falsified works of artista Banksy in a workshop and then sold them in this country and in others such as the United States and Germany, for up to 1,500 euros (1,630 dollars).

Four people are being investigated for these events, two in charge of the workshop and two others, with knowledge about the art world, who put the works up for sale in specialized stores, auction houses in Barcelona and on websites, the company said in a statement. Catalonia police.

The four are accused of fraud and intellectual property crimes.

Fake works attributed to the artist

At least 25 works were sold, which were made with spray on cardboard: “throughout Spanish territory, Germany, Switzerland, the United States and Scotland, for a total of about 10,000 euros swindled,” the statement said.

The Catalan police began the investigation in mid-2023, when they detected the sale of false works attributed to the mysterious graffiti artist Banksy.

In December, the authorities found the workshop, located in the city of Zaragoza, in Aragon, a region adjacent to Catalonia, where: “a couple of young followers of Banksy’s urban art and with financial problems created the works,” according to the police. .

The couple sold them for 80 euros (87 dollars), and then those in charge of distributing them obtained false certificates of authenticity to raise their price and offer them at points of sale.

The investigation remains open and new arrests are not ruled out, added the Catalan police.

FUENTE: AFP