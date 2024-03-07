Carmen Borrego, ngel Cristo, Arantxa del Sol and Aurah Ruiz get into a fight before starting Survivors

It was not even necessary to wait for the contestants to jump from the helicopter towards the beach of the Cayos Cochinos for the first sparks of the new edition of Survivors 2024 fly. As soon as they make contact for the first time in a kind of pre-coexistencethere have been several frictions that have predominated over others.

The confrontation between Carmen Borrego and ngel Cristo Jr. came from afar. Bárbara Rey’s son had been the target of criticism from the daughter of María Teresa Campos for the latest controversies generated by Christ’s statements in some television programs.

I’m going to get up, they’ve called me from the nursing home, Borrego said, referring to some previous statements made by Christ towards her. Supralo, Carmen, Ángel responded. I have everything very overcome. YesUpgrade your life, because I have very excellent minethe television station insisted, giving way for the editing colleagues to come in to mediate.

Kike Calleja and Zayra Gutirrez have quickly positioned themselves on the side of Terelu’s sister. You have gone to do harm and you know it. You have little empathy and little love for your family, José María Gutirrez’s daughter told Ángel Cristo while Miri asked for calm. She doesn’t have a damn argument to defend herself. I don’t like it when no son talks about his mother like that.said Borrego in a private conversation with Pedro Garca Aguado.

Aurah and Arantxa, bullfighting

The reason for the conflict between Aurah Ruiz and Arantxa del Sol was closer to what could be a simple argument on the street. Jes Rodríguez’s wife has seen fit to express her profound disagreement with bullfighting. I hate that bulls are killed. I can’t believe you’re the wife of a bullfighter. I thought that was no longer the case in 2024. I can’t understand what your husband is doing and I completely reject him..

Del Sol, wife of the right-handed Finito de Córdoba since 2001, has not felt at all flattered by her partner’s statement. Well, it’s not going to work with me. I’m amazed at how you’re doing now. You ask a little with a… You come very hardthe presenter responded, distancing herself from Aurah’s positioning.