RTVE reveals the money that Jenni Hermoso received for the Campanadas

The money I received Jennifer Hermoso for appearing in the TVE chimes next to Ramon Garcia and Ana Mena continues to make headlines in the media. The Transparency portal of the public entity revealed a few months ago that the soccer player and world champion received 25,000 euros to say goodbye to 2023 from one of the balconies of Puerta del Sol.

This amount has been denied by Elena Sanchezinterim president of RTVE after the departure of José Manuel Pérez Tornero, after responding to a question asked by the Popular Party during the last parliamentary session held in the Congress of Deputies. Do you confirm that it was 25,000 euros, for just over five minutes on screen, what the world champion with the Women’s Soccer Team, Jenni Hermoso, received from CRTVE in Las Campanadas on RTVE as published in a Transparency resolution? .

Sánchez maintains that the information published by the public entity’s Transparency portal is based on the caches of the Campanadas presenters.. Figures that have nothing to do with the money they finally received for this service. Probably, the information published would be based on the answer to a question from Transparency about the caches of the presenters of the TVE Campanadas on New Year’s Eve 2023, which was answered with the information available at that time based on the data incorporated in the budget. annex to the contract with the production company.

The president reiterates that the contract signed by Alfonso Morales, general secretary of the Corporation’s Board of Directors, included the Hiring three presenters with an expected salary of 25,000 euros each without specifying their namesalthough said amount was subject to liquidation which could reduce the final amount received by presenters.

That made Jenni Hermoso earn 11,000 euros, according to Sánchez responded. Once the settlement of the items to be justified was received, it was verified that the cash actually collected by Jennifer Hermoso was 11,000 euros and not 25,000 as published.

