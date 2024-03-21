Singer Belinda is hospitalized in emergency

MIAMI.- In the last weeks the health of Belinda has been engaged. Despite the pathology she has being unknown, everything indicates that it is a serious problem, since the artist was hospitalized emergency this March 21. The information was confirmed by the production company JoyMusic Entertainment.

due to her doctor’s instructions, she had to be hospitalized,” reads a statement issued by the company, which also stated that due to this complication, the concert that the intrprete has scheduled in Coatzacoalcos, Veracruz, must be cancelled.

Belinda Statement JoyMusic Entertainment statement regarding Belinda’s health. Screenshot/Instagram/@belindapop

“Belinda’s health is our main concern at this time. We hope to be able to reschedule the concert at a later date. We regret the inconvenience this may cause. We appreciate your understanding, love and affection,” the letter concludes.

Later, Belinda herself shared a photograph in an Instagram story in which she is seen hugging a teddy bear and her hand has a probe.

“Health always has to be the most important thing,” he wrote.

What does Belinda have?

Until now, it is unknown what health problem is affecting the actress.

However, at the beginning of March, the record label had announced that the singer had health complications that forced her not to be present at the Bsame Mucho Festival.

“We inform you that, due to medical prescription, Belinda will not be able to participate in the Bsame Mucho Festival as scheduled. (Her) health is our main concern and we follow the recommendations of medical professionals,” they said then in a statement.